Dietrick Pennington, Elite 2021 Offensive Guard, Names Final 5 Schools

Dietrick Pennington is one of the top recruits in SEC territory. The Tennessee native took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce his final five schools.

Pennington’s top five doesn’t include the Volunteers, surprisingly. It does include three SEC programs, though, including Auburn, Georgia and LSU. Two ACC programs in Clemson and Florida State are also in the mix.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound guard is built for the SEC’s physical brand of football. He also displays plenty of versatility given he plays on both the offensive and defensive line for his high school team. Experts predict he’ll end up at offensive guard during his collegiate days.

Dietrick Pennington’s the No. 12 offensive guard and 210th overall prospect in the 247Sports’ Composite Score. The fourth-highest rated Tennessee prospect’s final five schools announcement can be found below:

I would like to thank God for the opportunities to use the gifts He’s given me. I thank my grandparents for helping me become the man I am. Thanks to all who recruited me. I have narrowed my decision to these schools@ClemsonUniv@GeorgiaFootball@AuburnTigers@LSU @floridastate pic.twitter.com/8mrSKmH2X4 — Dietrick Pennington (@Dietrick80P) May 30, 2020

There’s no clear favorite as to which program will eventually land the elite offensive lineman. But one can assume the three SEC programs have the best chance.

Auburn, Georgia and LSU have each done an excellent job developing offensive lineman and sending them off to the NFL. Georgia in particular has plenty to brag about when it comes to its OL development program. Former Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was just recently selected fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But Clemson can’t be counted out just yet due to its recent success on the recruiting trail. It’ll be interesting to see where the four-star offensive lineman ends.