Trump Says Former NFL Star Will Run For Senate

Former Georgia football star and two-time All-Pro Herschel Walker is a longtime friend and supporter of former president Donald Trump. It appears that he may launch his own political career in the coming months.

The two have a longstanding relationship dating back to the star running back’s days in the USFL, after he won the Heisman at UGA. Walker was vocal in support of Trump’s election in 2016, and has remained loyal as the former president spread the false idea that the 2020 election—in which he lost to current president Joe Biden—was fraudulent. Georgia was among the most significant losses for Trump in 2020. Both of its U.S. Senate seats also swung to Democrats.

For months now, Trump has mentioned the possibility of Walker running for one of those two seats. In April, Walker said that he was considering a run against Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is up in the 2022 midterms. Just last week, he hinted again at a possible run.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” he told The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show today. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.”

Herschel Walker brings tremendous name recognition to a potential run in Georgia. Donald Trump’s backing will certainly help him in what is shaping up to be a competitive Republican primary field.

There are those who are concerned that Walker’s presence is muddying the picture for the GOP in Georgia, which could help Warnock exercise his advantage as the incumbent, and someone without a challenger on the Democratic side.

From the Associated Press:

The GOP bench most notably includes former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost a to Warnock in a January special election runoff, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a four-term congressman from near Savannah who has never run statewide. Eric Tanenblatt, a top national Republican fundraiser and a principal at the law firm Dentons, called the GOP indecision “unfortunate” and warned that Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, will be a “formidable candidate” with a fundraising head start and no significant primary opposition as he seeks his first full Senate term. “I guess my hope is that if Herschel does it, he decides to do it sooner than later,” Tanenblatt said. “You have people waiting to jump on board, but it almost becomes a little too late.”

So far, Walker has not set up the necessary political operation in Georgia, and it’s not even clear that he’s re-established himself as a Georgia resident after spending years living in Texas. Still, it is sounding more and more like a run is coming, and an announcement could be around the corner.