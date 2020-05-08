Dylan Fairchild, No. 9 OG In 2021 Class, Announces 6 Finalists

Georgia native and 4-star offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild is a high-priority target recruit for SEC-area schools. The massive guard took to Twitter Friday morning to announce his top six schools.

Fairchild is highly regarded by all recruiting service outlets. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive lineman ranks as the No. 9 guard and 158th overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The individual 247Sports ranking is a bit higher on the talented prospect, ranking him second-best guard in the entire country for the 2021 cycle.

Fairchild has heard from elite programs across the country, but just six have made the cut. The 4-star OL has narrowed his recruitment down to LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and Auburn, per his Twitter announcement.

The Georgia native did clarify his “recruitment is still 100% open,” but for now, just six schools are in the mix. Georgia appears to be the front-runner at the moment.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have emphasized offensive and defensive line play. Georgia consistently has one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Not to mention, the Bulldogs don’t often lose out on in-state prospects.

It’s still early in Fairchild’s recruitment, but it appears he’s getting closer to making a decision. Where do you think the 4-star offensive lineman will end up?