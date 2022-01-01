Early Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Is Already Out

Sports books didn’t even need to wait until halftime to start taking bets on Alabama vs. Georgia in the national title game. In fairness, they really don’t need to.

Georgia are currently thrashing Michigan, leading the Big Ten champions 27-3 at halftime. And Michigan doesn’t seem to have an answer for the Bulldogs on either side of the ball.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN Chalk, SuperBook Sports has set the line with Georgia as the early favorite at minus-1.5. Purdum said that bets are already being taken.

Given how Georgia are destroying the Wolverines right now, some believe that it’s too low of a line. It’s also a turnaround from a few days ago when Alabama was the favorite.

National Championship Game line: Alabama vs. Georgia -1.5, 51 via @SuperBookSports — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 1, 2022

Georgia have recovered quickly from their loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Some thought that the loss would destroy the Bulldogs’ confidence, but clearly that wasn’t the case.

We’re now set for a matchup of the 2018 national title game, where Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to lead Alabama to a comeback win over the Jake Fromm-led Bulldogs in overtime.

Georgia vs. Alabama isn’t the inter-conference battle for supremacy that most college football fans wanted. But with how well the two teams have been all year, it’s probably the best we’re going to get.

