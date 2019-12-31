Elijah Holyfield, Son Of Legendary Boxer, Signs With NFL Team

Former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, signed with a new NFL team on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the team signed Holyfield and placed defensive end Daeshon Hall on the reserve/injured list. Philadelphia clinched the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The win came a cost, though. Rookie running back Miles Sanders suffered an ankle sprain and was forced to miss most of the game. Fellow running back Boston Scott took over as the primary option.

With the injury to Sanders, the Eagles decided to add another running back to the roster.

Here’s the announcement from the team.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed RB Elijah Holyfield and placed DE Daeshon Hall on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/wlVFFUB6ao — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2019

Holyfield went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but landed with the Carolina Panthers. After finding some success in the preseason, the Panthers waived Holyfield and signed him to the practice squad.

The former Georgia running back is headed to the playoffs with his new team.

Philadelphia hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card round. The Eagles are beat up just about everywhere and enter the team without several key players.

Star offensive lineman Lane Johnson and tight end Zach Ertz have a chance to play this weekend. Sanders is expected to play as well, despite the ankle injury.

Stay tuned for the latest.