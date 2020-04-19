Elijah Jeudy, Elite 2021 DE, Announces Major Commitment

Four-star 2021 defensive end Elijah Jeudy announced several days ago that he had narrowed down his list of college commitment choices. But now, he’s come to a decision.

On Sunday, Jeudy announced that he is giving his commitment to the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs were among the five finalists he announced earlier this month, along with LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

247Sports rates Jeudy as the No. 167 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

As a junior at Northeast High School, Jeudy recorded 51 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also demonstrated his impressive speed on the track and field team.

BREAKING: Rivals250 defensive end Elijah Jeudy has committed to #UGA Complete coverage right here: https://t.co/HiqcZd0xVh pic.twitter.com/5AnTRP4CCj — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) April 19, 2020

Jeudy is the seventh player to join Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in the Class of 2021. He is expected to switch positions from defensive end to outside linebacker in college.

247Sports currently ranks the Class No. 7 in the nation, and No. 2 in the SEC.

Georgia is pretty clearly on the right track towards retaining their title as the top recruiting school in the country.

What kind of an impact do you see Elijah Jeudy having at Georgia?