Elijah Jeudy, Elite 2021 DE, Names Final 5 Schools

Elite defensive end Elijah Jeudy named his final five schools on Wednesday night.

Plenty of programs have reached out to Jeudy this offseason, but he’s already narrowed down his choices. The 2021 four-star prospect has shut his recruitment down to just Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon and LSU.

Jeudy is highly rated by most recruiting service outlets. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound edge-rusher currently ranks as the No. 12 SDE and No. 170 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite score.

The Pennsylvania native surprisingly didn’t include Penn State in his final five. It’s rare for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions to miss out on in-state prospects. But it looks like Jeudy will be heading to either SEC country or the West Coast when he makes his collegiate decision.

All five programs are elite schools. But Georgia and Texas A&M may have a leg up in the race here.

Jeudy has visited the Aggies twice and the Bulldogs once – he has yet to take any visits to the other three schools in his top five. The likelihood of the four-star DE committing to a schools he has yet to visit is slim.

Jeudy will be announcing his collegiate commitment this summer on Jul. 14th, 2020.