LSU has taken the college football world by storm. The Tigers’ resurgence, led by Ed Orgeron and QB Joe Burrow, has led the team to a national championship game against Clemson next week. Given LSU’s immense success this season, teams are attempting to follow Orgeron’s blueprint.

Many will try and fail. But there’s bound to be a few collegiate programs able to have a quick turnaround coming as soon as the 2020-21 season.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly has named three teams he believes could be heading in a similar direction as LSU. The three teams include: Georgia, Washington and Miami.

Of all three teams, Georgia is certainly the closest to LSU’s success this season. The Bulldogs were one win away from earning a College Football Playoff berth – so Connelly’s pick here makes sense.

But Washington and Miami went a combined 14-12 – including bowl games – in 2019. It may take more than just a year to turn things around and reach LSU’s mountain of success.

Though, Connelly thinks new offensive coordinators could make a huge difference for both teams in 2020-21.

“Miami’s Manny Diaz couldn’t find any answers on offense this year … and just asked former Auburn and SMU spread whiz kid Rhett Lashlee to spruce things up. … New Washington head coach Jimmy Lake let offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan walk, giving Lake an opportunity to push the Huskies’ solid but less-than-elite offense in a new direction,” Connelly writes.

Who knows? Maybe new assistants could make all the difference for Washington and Miami next season. But let’s not forget LSU went 10-3 in 2018 which included a PlayStation Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF. It was clear even last year that the Tigers were on a path to greatness.

The Hurricanes and Huskies may be heading in the right direction. But to coin either the “next LSU” seems extremely premature.

As for Georgia, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are seemingly one step away. Perhaps 2020 will be their year.

[ESPN]