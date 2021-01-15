ESPN Analyst: Kirby Smart Has Done “Less With More” Than Mark Richt

The Kirby Smart era at Georgia wrapped up its fifth year when the season came to an end in 2020. Despite a rocky start to the campaign, the Bulldogs rallied to finish 8-2, including a Peach Bowl victory over undefeated Cincinnati.

There are those that have been largely impressed with Smart’s performance in Athens. He brought Georgia to a National Championship bout in 2017 and boasts a 52-14 overall record since joining the program. The Bulldogs constantly rank among the best teams in the country, reaching at least No. 2 or No. 3 in the AP poll during some part of the last four seasons.

But, Smart has never quite been able to break through and win big games consistently. Georgia fell in the national title game to Alabama and lost quite a few SEC Championship contests as well. Besides a conference title in 2017, Smart can’t lay claim to many big wins.

Smart’s inability to win against the nation’s elite led Booger McFarland to make a bold claim on Friday. The ESPN football analyst went as far as to say that the Bulldogs head coach has done “less with more” than previous Georgia program leader Mark Richt.

“If you are a Bulldog fan and you are going to sit there and stare honesty in the eye – Kirby has done less with more maybe than Mark Richt,” McFarland said on Friday’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show.

The comment is quite the dig at Smart, who still has brought nearly unprecedented success to Georgia. However, the 45-year-old coach has had top-three recruiting class rankings each year from 2017 to 2019, without much to show for it. The Bulldogs arguably have as much talent as anybody in the country, but seem unable to get it done when the chips are down.

As for a comparison to the former Georgia head coach, it gets complicated. Richt spent a decade and a half in Athens, notching ten 10-win seasons and capturing two SEC Championships.

Although McFarland’s comments might ring true, Smart may need more time to completely establish himself as Georgia. If he lasts as long as Richt, it’s definitely possible that he could leave Athens as the most successful Bulldogs coach ever.