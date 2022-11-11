ESPN Analyst: Georgia Has "Replaced" Alabama In SEC

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have been the most consistent team in college football. No one will debate that statement.

Are the Bulldogs ready to be the top team in the SEC for years to come? ESPN's Peter Burns believes the answer is a resounding "yes."

During the latest edition of "SEC This Morning," Burns said Georgia has replaced Alabama as the top team in the conference.

"We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we’ve looked at Alabama football from the years 2011 to 2021," Burns said. "Where am I wrong?"

Burns continued: "This is the bare minimum for Georgia football. Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was the SEC. I don’t think that is a huge jump."

Georgia sent a message to the rest of the country last weekend, defeating Tennessee 27-13 at home. It was a statement win considering Tennessee defeated Alabama earlier this season.

In order for the Bulldogs to firmly support Burns' claim, they'll probably need to win multiple national titles over the next 10 years.

The good news for Georgia is that it has a legitimate chance to repeat as champions this season.