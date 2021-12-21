ESPN Analyst Names “Worst Case Scenario” For Georgia In CFB Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs looked pretty much unbeatable throughout the majority of the 2021 college football season. Well, until they ran into Alabama in the SEC Championship.

The Crimson Tide dismantled Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs in the conference title matchup to claim the No. 1 overall spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia plummeted to No. 3, setting up a semifinal game against Michigan.

Of course, the Bulldogs are just one-win away from a potential rematch with Nick Saban and Alabama, but one ESPN analyst thinks they might be better off losing to Michigan than falling to the Crimson Tide again.

In an episode “The ESPN College Football Podcast” this week, insider Chris Low called a loss in the national championship game to Alabama, the “worst case scenario” for Georgia. He thinks that the Bulldogs will never be able to live down two losses to the Crimson Tide in a month.

“If Georgia’s gonna lose in the Playoff, I think they’re better off losing to Michigan. If they lose to Alabama again? You talk about a long, restless offseason in Athens,” Low said, per Saturday Down South. “If they lose twice in the matter of a month to Nick Saban, there’s going to be that old joke — where does Nick Saban live? He lives in Kirby Smart’s head. You don’t think that’s going to be repeated over and over again in Athens? … “If they beat Michigan, I think they have a decent chance to beat Alabama. It’s just hard to beat a team like Georgia twice in one season. But the worst scenario for the Dawgs and Kirby Smart is to beat Michigan and face Alabama again in the big game and lose that game.”

Georgia fans probably don’t share Low’s feelings. A national championship game appearance would surely trump a loss in the semifinals, even if it came with a subsequent loss to Alabama.

If the Bulldogs had their choice, they’d surely pick to win both games and walk away with their first national championship in four decades. In the meantime, Georgia will focus on getting past Michigan in the Orange Bowl in 10 days time.