Teams in need of a new quarterback are in luck this offseason because the 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at that position. One of the signal-callers that is expected to go within the first three rounds of the draft is Jake Fromm.

Fromm had a very solid career at Georgia, throwing for 8,236 yards and 78 touchdowns during a three-year span. He also led the Bulldogs to the national title game back in 2017.

While most of the media’s attention has gone to Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has made it known that he’s very confident in Fromm. In fact, he went as far as to say Fromm will have an outstanding career if he lands in the right system.

During an appearance on Bleacher Report’s The Lefkoe Show, Orlovsky said the New Orleans Saints present the best fit for Fromm. The reason behind this pairing is that Fromm can “connect the dots” better than any quarterback in this draft.

From The Lefkoe Show:

“I think the Saints are going to draft Jake Fromm somewhere around the second round, and I think he’s going to have an outstanding NFL career. He’s the best connect-the-dot quarterback coming out of the draft this year. That means I’m looking here, that dot moves that way which means that opens this spot – I’m talking dots as players. You know who else does that? Drew Brees. So, I think there would be a seamless transition trait-wise between those two players.”

It’s not a secret that Drew Brees is nearing the end of his career. The future Hall of Famer nearly retired this offseason.

Sean Payton has said before that Taysom Hill could be the quarterback of the future for the Saints. However, the former BYU star might be more of an offensive weapon than a franchise quarterback.

Georgia fans, how do you think Fromm would perform in New Orleans?

[The Lefkoe Show]