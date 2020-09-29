ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia’s Quarterback Situation

Heading into this weekend’s showdown “between the hedges” with Auburn, Georgia’s quarterback situation remains unsettled.

After Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 season, D’wan Mathis was named the starter coming out of camp as the Bulldogs waited for USC transfer JT Daniels to be cleared. However, Mathis struggled in Week 1 against Arkansas and was benched in favor of Stetson Bennett.

Now, Daniels is cleared and will be available this Saturday. We’ll see how much he’s utilized and how long it takes him to take over the starting role.

As for Mathis, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit touched on his play during Monday’s episode of the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi.” In Herbie’s estimation, Mathis was just not quite ready for his big moment.

“He looked like a guy that has all this talent but the game is moving too fast for him, at least in that one game,” Herbstreit said of Mathis, via 247Sports. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how pretty you are and how talented you are. It still comes down to decision making and ability to process and the ability to throw the ball accurately. JT Daniels has proven — he may not have the ability to create, but at least he’s going to distribute the ball and make good decisions.”

After replacing Mathis, Bennett connected on 20-of-29 attempts for 211 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and routed the overmatched Razorbacks.

We would eventually expect Daniels to be the Georgia starting quarterback, sooner rather than later. Still, it could be comforting for Kirby Smart knowing he has a player like Bennett with some experience waiting in the wings.

Auburn and Georgia will kick off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.