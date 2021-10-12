The Spun

ESPN’s Playoff Predictor Has 1 Major Favorite Right Now

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take the field.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

All season long, we’ve heard it’s a two-team race between Alabama and Georgia to win the College Football Playoff. Then, Alabama went out and lost to Texas A&M in stunning fashion.

Now, it’s fairly obvious who the No. 1 team in the land is: the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s not really up for argument, either.

ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictor gives Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs a 46 percent chance to win the national championship. The next closest team? Alabama at 18 percent.

The Crimson Tide are followed by Ohio State (10 percent), Oklahoma (nine percent) and Michigan (six percent).

No. 1 Georgia is coming off a 34-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday. The Bulldogs did it without their starting quarterback, JT Daniels.

Kirby Smart’s culture of “next man up” has made a pretty significant impact so far this season.

