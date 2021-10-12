All season long, we’ve heard it’s a two-team race between Alabama and Georgia to win the College Football Playoff. Then, Alabama went out and lost to Texas A&M in stunning fashion.

Now, it’s fairly obvious who the No. 1 team in the land is: the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s not really up for argument, either.

ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictor gives Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs a 46 percent chance to win the national championship. The next closest team? Alabama at 18 percent.

The Crimson Tide are followed by Ohio State (10 percent), Oklahoma (nine percent) and Michigan (six percent).

.@GeorgiaFootball retains its spot at the top of the Allstate Playoff Predictor as the team with the highest chance to win the National Championship.@AlabamaFTBL is now down to 18% after its loss to Texas A&M (📍 @Allstate) pic.twitter.com/Uw6Gaib9vP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

No. 1 Georgia is coming off a 34-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday. The Bulldogs did it without their starting quarterback, JT Daniels.

Kirby Smart’s culture of “next man up” has made a pretty significant impact so far this season.