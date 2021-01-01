Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Georgia’s Performance

If Georgia actually cared about the Peach Bowl, it’d be blowing out the Cincinnati Bearcats right now (insert sarcasm).

There’s an annual narrative surrounding the SEC each and every bowl season. In short, the conference’s teams that lose clearly don’t care about the bowl game that they’re playing in. If they did care in the slightest, they’d win.

That same narrative has crept its way into the Peach Bowl. No. 8 Cincinnati led No. 9 Georgia 14-10 at the half of Friday afternoon’s NY6 bowl.

The Bearcats then began the second half with a 79-yard touchdown run from running back Jerome Ford, expanding their lead to 21-10. But, as SEC fans would say, if Georgia actually cared the score would be flipped. Sound about right?

Everyone’s making that same exact joke during Friday’s Peach Bowl this afternoon.

Y'all, Georgia could totally wipe the floor with Cincinnati. They just don't want to right now. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 1, 2021

Friday’s Peach Bowl is yet another reason college football needs to expand its playoff. The current system allows just four teams into the postseason, leaving almost no shot for Group of Five teams like Cincinnati.

The Bearcats were completely deserving at a shot to participate in a playoff game. They were dominant all year long and have an impressive resume. Instead, the current playoff system awards the blue-bloods (which may not be all that deserving in the first place).

Cincinnati is clearly taking its frustrations out on Georgia. The Bearcats lead the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third quarter. Tune into ESPN to catch the rest of the action.