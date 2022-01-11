Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About JT Daniels Tonight

JT Daniels has not started at quarterback for Georgia since early in the season, but there’s no shortage of people calling for him in relief tonight.

Stetson Bennett, who seized the starting job after Daniels missed time with an injury this fall, struggled in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. He didn’t get off to the best start against the Crimson Tide tonight either.

As Bennett’s struggles in the first quarter–including a sack on his first play and an unforced fumble that he thankfully recovered himself–the college football world began to wonder aloud if Daniels might have to check in at some point.

I need a JT Daniels sub at halftime like I need air. https://t.co/xuiWZnWcRE — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 11, 2022

JT Daniels should have been starting the last month of the season https://t.co/laIbqWBpbD — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) January 11, 2022

need a JT Daniels cam at some point — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) January 11, 2022

How bad is JT Daniels? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 11, 2022

After the chaos of that Raiders/Chargers game last night. I halfway expect Stetson Bennett to get pulled for JT Daniels only for Stetson to come back in and save the day in the 4th quarter. Something about backup QB's playing monster roles in these games. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 11, 2022

This is for everyone who acted like the JT Daniels questions during the season were unfounded. https://t.co/04SdAr1F7j — Will Cheney (@CheneyAUG) January 11, 2022

Am I too early for the put JT Daniels in Twitter movement? — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) January 11, 2022

I take back all the nice things I said about Stetson Bennett today on @moneyshots. I’m ready for JT Daniel’s. — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) January 11, 2022

In fairness to Bennett, he did settle in and just hit star wide receiver George Pickens on a deep shot for 52 yards into Alabama territory. The first quarter is over, and the Bulldogs are knocking on the door.

As long as Bennett can provide some offense, he’ll remain in the game. But if he reverts to his form from the first couple of possessions, the calls of Daniels will start up again.

You can watch Alabama-Georgia on ESPN.