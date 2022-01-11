The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About JT Daniels Tonight

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels on the field.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs signals to the offense during the first half of their game against the Clemson Tigers at the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

JT Daniels has not started at quarterback for Georgia since early in the season, but there’s no shortage of people calling for him in relief tonight.

Stetson Bennett, who seized the starting job after Daniels missed time with an injury this fall, struggled in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. He didn’t get off to the best start against the Crimson Tide tonight either.

As Bennett’s struggles in the first quarter–including a sack on his first play and an unforced fumble that he thankfully recovered himself–the college football world began to wonder aloud if Daniels might have to check in at some point.

In fairness to Bennett, he did settle in and just hit star wide receiver George Pickens on a deep shot for 52 yards into Alabama territory. The first quarter is over, and the Bulldogs are knocking on the door.

As long as Bennett can provide some offense, he’ll remain in the game. But if he reverts to his form from the first couple of possessions, the calls of Daniels will start up again.

You can watch Alabama-Georgia on ESPN.

