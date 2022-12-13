Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.

According to 247Sports' Patrick Murphy, there could be a record-setting crowd in the building on December 31.

"Somewhere between 78,000-79,000 is the expected attendance for this year's Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia," Murphy tweeted. "That's well above the stadium's 75,000 listed expanded capacity."

Looks like there might be a lot of standing room only spectators for this games, unless Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials have other plans to fit in a couple of extra thousand people.

Georgia and Ohio State will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 on ESPN.