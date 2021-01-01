Fans Are Loving The Uniforms Worn By Georgia, Cincinnati

Friday’s Peach Bowl between No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 9 Georgia is setting up to be one of the best bowl games of the entire bowl season.

Cincinnati had a tremendous season, finishing 9-0 with an AAC Championship win. The Bearcats were unfortunately left out of the College Football Playoff, landing at No. 8 in the final CFP rankings.

Georgia meanwhile, struggled mightily in games against Alabama and Florida earlier this season. But a late-season quarterback change to USC transfer JT Daniels made all the difference as the Bulldogs won their final three games to finish the season at 7-2.

Georgia and Cincinnati are two of the hottest teams in the country, and should present fans with a thrilling football game on Friday. But fans are appreciating an entirely different aspect of the Peach Bowl: the uniform matchup. Take a look.

These uniforms in the Cincinnati-Georgia game are nothing less than HEAT 🔥 #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/GlfkQTZWQy — Cover Zero (@CoverZeroIG) January 1, 2021

There’s a whole lot of red and black on the field at the Peach Bowl Friday afternoon, and fans are loving it.

My 2 cents don’t count for anything, but the uniforms for Cincinnati and Georgia are playoff-worthy. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) January 1, 2021

This uniform matchup in the Georgia Cincinnati game 🔥🔥 — Jake Clark👑 (@Jake_Clark3_) January 1, 2021

These Cincinnati and Georgia uniforms are straight heat😍 — Kyle Shurtz (@ShurtzKyle27) January 1, 2021

Of course, not everyone’s a fan of all red and black uniforms. Some wish either the Bearcats or Wildcats went with a white road jersey to offer a bit of difference between the two teams.

Watching the Cincinnati-Georgia game and seeing the uniform combinations pic.twitter.com/ilsHMoApOA — Kody Beaver (@itsTheBeaves) January 1, 2021

College football teams can’t go wrong with red and black uniforms, and both Georgia and Cincinnati do it the best.

Quarterbacks may have a tough time deciphering between their own receivers and opposing defenders Friday afternoon, though.

Tune into ESPN right now to catch the rest of the action between No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 9 Georgia.