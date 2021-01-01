The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Are Loving The Uniforms Worn By Georgia, Cincinnati

Georgia fans painted red during a football game.ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 21: Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs cheer before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Friday’s Peach Bowl between No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 9 Georgia is setting up to be one of the best bowl games of the entire bowl season.

Cincinnati had a tremendous season, finishing 9-0 with an AAC Championship win. The Bearcats were unfortunately left out of the College Football Playoff, landing at No. 8 in the final CFP rankings.

Georgia meanwhile, struggled mightily in games against Alabama and Florida earlier this season. But a late-season quarterback change to USC transfer JT Daniels made all the difference as the Bulldogs won their final three games to finish the season at 7-2.

Georgia and Cincinnati are two of the hottest teams in the country, and should present fans with a thrilling football game on Friday. But fans are appreciating an entirely different aspect of the Peach Bowl: the uniform matchup. Take a look.

There’s a whole lot of red and black on the field at the Peach Bowl Friday afternoon, and fans are loving it.

Of course, not everyone’s a fan of all red and black uniforms. Some wish either the Bearcats or Wildcats went with a white road jersey to offer a bit of difference between the two teams.

College football teams can’t go wrong with red and black uniforms, and both Georgia and Cincinnati do it the best.

Quarterbacks may have a tough time deciphering between their own receivers and opposing defenders Friday afternoon, though.

Tune into ESPN right now to catch the rest of the action between No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 9 Georgia.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.