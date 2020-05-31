Father Of Georgia 5-Star QB Commit Reacts To JT Daniels Transfer

Last week, former USC quarterback JT Daniels elected to transfer to Georgia. Daniels will most likely redshirt this season and then be ready to replace Jamie Newman in 2021.

By that point, Brock Vandagriff will also be on campus in Athens. Like Daniels was in 2018, Vandagriff is a five-star QB recruit in the class of 2021. Without any attrition, Georgia could have Daniels, Vandagriff, 2019 four-star D’Won Mathis and 2020 four-star Carson Beck all in its quarterback room next year.

That’s a lot of competition, but it doesn’t seem to phase Vandagriff. On Thursday, he told Dawgs247 that he’s prepared for what is ahead of him with the Bulldogs.

“There is always gonna be competition at a place like UGA,” Vandagriff said. “That’s why people come to play here. Go Dawgs!”

Vandagriff’s father Greg echoes his son’s sentiments, telling Dawg Nation’s Jeff Sentell that he and his family knew what Brock was signing up for when he committed to UGA.

“It is not that you value competition but you embrace competition,” Greg Vandagriff said. “If you are an athlete and you want to be a starter, you have to compete. When you choose a university you choose everything that goes along with that university. From transfer players to players that are already there to changing coaches, you just embrace it. You compete and go out there and do the best you can.” […] “It wasn’t like we were trying to go to Southeast Missouri or UTEP,” Greg Vandagriff said. “We were choosing among the best programs in the country and you are going to play against the best. That’s just part of it.”

The 6-foot-2.5, 199-pound Vandagriff, who plays for Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School, is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 12 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.

Both of these rankings come courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.