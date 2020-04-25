The 5 Best Players Available For Day 3 Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft flew by on Friday night, as elite playmakers like J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor came off the board. With Day 3 just a few hours away, there are still plenty of talented prospects up for grabs.

Running backs and wide receivers were clearly the priority on Day 2, but the same cannot be said for quarterbacks. Former Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts was the only signal-caller that came off the board on Friday night.

Due the lack of quarterbacks taken on the second day of the draft, general managers looking for a potential backup or future starter are in luck. ESPN revealed its positional rankings heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which features a few gunslingers.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is listed as the top player available this Saturday, while Washington star Jacob Eason is right behind him on the board.

Here are the five best prospects remaining in the draft, via ESPN:

Georgia QB Jake Fromm Washington QB Jacob Eason Louisiana Tech CB Amik Robertson Florida RB La’Mical Perine Washington OT Trey Adams

Although they didn’t crack the top five for ESPN’s best players available list, wide receivers like Antonio Gandy-Golden and Collin Johnson could become playmakers in the NFL.

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft will begin at noon ET.