Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.

Kirby Smart's team should have no problem racking up the wins in 2023 as well. The Bulldogs will be favored to win the SEC East and make it to a third-straight College Football Playoff, thanks in part to a schedule that is a bit forgiving.

Georgia is obviously elite, and has been the clear-cut best team in the country the last two years. Still, a non-conference schedule that includes three cupcakes (UT Martin, Ball State, UAB) and a manageable SEC slate is going to raise some eyebrows.

"Lol see you next year for the threepeat," said Johnny of Eleven Warriors about Georgia's 2023 schedule.

"This gotta be one of the weakest SEC schedules I’ve ever seen," another person tweeted.

"Absolute JOKE of an schedule," said a Penn State fan.

"Strength of schedule is about as low as it gets, cake walk to the playoffs," added another commenter.

"I can’t argue against it. 3peat it is. Unfortunately," said a Florida fan.

"CFB better be praying Tennessee beats UGA at home next year because if not, they’re 12-0 heading into Atlanta again," said a Tennessee diehard. "Auburn being bad makes their schedule so easy."

Georgia fans will gladly eat up all this saltiness from opposing fanbases.