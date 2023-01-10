Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola, Commitment Prediction

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has received a new recruiting prediction from a national analyst.

Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, was at one time committed to Ohio State. However, he reopened his recruitment last month.

After Raiola attended Georgia's national championship game victory Monday night, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong put in a "Crystal Ball" projecting the Chandler (Ariz.) star to commit to the two-time defending champions.

"@SWiltfong247 now predicting No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, QB Dylan Raiola, will commit to Georgia," said Jim Weber in reaction to the prediction. "Would be nice to see that program catch a break for once..."

"Raiola to Georgia is a gut punch lol," said one Ohio State fan.

"Raiola being predicted to Georgia is laughable. Don’t get me wrong Georgia is a great program obviously but as a top notch QB why would you ever go there? Every 5-star or highly ranked QB under Kirby smart has failed at Georgia. The best QB under him is Stetson," added another upset OSU diehard.

"2024 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola just received a crystal ball to Georgia. That would be an insane get for the Bulldogs," said NFL Draft analyst Luca Sartirana of Mike Farrell Sports. "Raiola is the best HS QB I've ever seen since I started following recruiting."

"Dylan Raiola flipping to Georgia stings Really interested to see what changed in that recruitment," chimed in The Victory Bell, an Ohio State fan site.

Raiola is the son of 14-year NFL veteran Dominic Raiola.