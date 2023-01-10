Football World Reacts To Georgia's Second Straight Championship

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Georgia emphatically won its second-straight national championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs blasted TCU 65-7, scoring the final 55 points in a game that was incredibly more lopsided than even the final score indicated.

As the final minutes ticked off the clock at SoFi Stadium, college football fans, media and former players all began to share their thoughts on the Bulldogs' dynasty and what head coach Kirby Smart has built in Athens.

"Kirby Smart will win his 2nd National Championship at the age of 47. Nick Saban didn't win his 2nd until the age of 57. Kirby isn't a NFL guy and played at Georgia. He's not going anywhere for a long long time," said ESPN's Peter Burns.

"Is Kirby Smart the Bill Belichick of college football?" asked former Michigan and NFL star Braylon Edwards. "Learns under the goat and then eventually assumes the mantle and could potentially elevate it!"



"The JV team is pounding TCU now," said AL.com's Michael Casagrande as the Bulldogs scored another garbage-time touchdown.

"Points in the most-recent national championship game: Kansas basketball: 72 Georgia football: 65 (so far)," added Casagrande's colleague Creg Stephenson.

"Georgia's got that machine-like hum going -- Kirby Smart's on a helluva run right now. Nobody in CFB better than him atm," said The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner.

"There have been 3 dynasties in the era of the unified championship: Alabama, Georgia, USC," said 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Georgia can bypass the others as the best of this generation with another national title in January 2024 or 2025."

"Notice after every highlight for #Georgia this quarter, the announcers say that’s freshman, that’s true freshman…etc. #UGA is a dynasty and it’s one that will be around for a while," mentioned Rivals.com's Richard Schnyderite.

With the win tonight, Georgia is the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama a decade ago.

The Bulldogs are set up well to go for a threepeat in 2023.