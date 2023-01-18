Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

ATHENS, GA - AUGUST 30: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers on August 30, 2014 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.

Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited him to six games this season. He had nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Mitchell was expected to be one of Georgia's top wide receivers this season. His injury didn't prevent the program from winning back-to-back titles, but it was a disappointing campaign for him nonetheless.

Judging by the reactions on social media, Georgia fans are a bit disappointed that Mitchell will enter the transfer portal.

"Nooooo! This is a punch in the gut. Didn’t see this one coming," one fan said.

"Tallahassee is the only destination," another fan wrote.

Mitchell should have plenty of suitors now that he's about to enter the transfer portal.

As for Georgia, the coaching staff has plenty of young talent coming to Athens that should help soften the blow of losing Mitchell.