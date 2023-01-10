Look: Football World Reacts To Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Before the national championship game on Monday night, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart delivered an animated pregame speech in the locker room.

The audio of Smart's speech leaked on social media. It immediately went viral.

"Go out there and f--- their ass up," Smart said. "Don't think about the scoreboard, don't think about s---. Think about knocking the s--- out of them."

Clearly, Smart's pregame speech worked. His players dominated TCU from start to finish.

Smart's pregame speech has college football fans ready to run through a brick wall this Tuesday.

"They [TCU] never had a chance," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "playing this anytime i feel like quitting my job."

"Kirby knows how to give a damn speech," a college football fan wrote.

Georgia dropped 65 points on TCU in the national title game. Stetson Bennett had 304 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

There's no question that Georgia is the new king of the college football world.