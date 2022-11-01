Football World Reacts To Significant Georgia Injury News

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With a crucial matchup against Tennessee on the schedule for this weekend, Georgia has received devastating news regarding outside linebacker Nolan Smith.

According to a report from On3, Smith is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a pectoral injury he sustained this past Saturday.

Smith was already listed as doubtful for this weekend's game against Tennessee. Now, the top defense in the country will have to find a way to replace his production for the rest of the year.

Georgia fans are understandably upset about this injury.

"Really hope he has a speedy recovery," a Georgia fan tweeted.

"Get well for the draft Nolan, Preciate everything you did on the field and locker room," another fan wrote.

"This hurts," a third fan said. "Prayers for Nolan."

Smith has seven tackles for loss and three sacks this season. He's expected to be an intriguing NFL prospect this upcoming spring.

The Bulldogs have given up just 10.5 points per game this year. We'll see if that unit can sustain that level of dominance without Smith in the lineup.