Football World Reacts To The Georgia Staff Speculation

Todd Monken has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia since 2020. NFL teams have taken notice of the work he's done.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monken has "garnered NFL OC" interest in the early part of this year's coaching cycle. Monken has coordinator experience at the NFL level with the Bucs (2016-17) and Browns (2019).

Fowler's report has gotten the attention of several NFL fanbases who would love to see their team hire Monken, as well as Georgia fans who are hoping he stays put.

"If Todd Monken is taking NFL calls, the Patriots should definitely be on that list," said 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth.

"Would be smart to give him a call, just sayin #HTTC," said the host of the "Burgundy Zone" Commanders podcast.

"From speaking with people who covered & knew Monken 4 yrs ago, his ultimate goal was to be a #NFL HC. He was runner-up with #Jets & #Bengals in 2019," tweeted the "Play Like a Jet" podcast. "He's done very well at UGA, but if #NFL HC is still his goal, a return to #NFL as an OC would be the most likely way to get there."

"Come home, Todd… come home!" said Bucs fan and podcaster Ken Barrett.

"Stay away from my OC," chimed in a Georgia fan.

The 56-year-old Monken has helped Georgia build one of the most potent offenses in the country.

Will he get another opportunity to do the same at the NFL level?