Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter, Georgia Rumor

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, is expected to play for a different program next season. He spent this year at Jackson State.

While there are many people who believe Hunter will follow Deion Sanders to Colorado, there are three other contenders for his services.

Georgia, Miami and USC are also in the sweepstakes for Hunter, per Chad Simmons of On3.

It has also been reported that Hunter had "several conversations" with head coach Kirby Smart and other Georgia staffers.

These reports have Georgia fans buzzing this Tuesday.

"I won’t believe anything until he’s officially a dawg. Until then this is all just a recruiting ploy for prime," a Georgia fan said.

"Not getting my hopes up," another Georgia fan tweeted.

Clearly, Georgia fans want Hunter to take his talents to Athens.

Hunter played cornerback and wide receiver for Jackson State this season.

On the defensive side of the football, Hunter had 19 total tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. He also had 18 receptions for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

All eyes will be on Hunter as he explores his options in the transfer portal.