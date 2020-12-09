Former 4-Star WR Announces Transfer From Georgia

In two seasons at Georgia, former four-star wide receiver Makiya Tongue has struggled to get on the field. Those setbacks have led him to leave Athens to continue his college playing career.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tongue thanked the school for giving him an opportunity. He gave special thanks to head coach Kirby Smart and receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

“I want to say thank you to Coach Smart, Coach Hank, and everyone at UGA for giving me an opportunity to play at such a great school and program,” Tongue wrote. “But after long talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and finish my education and football career elsewhere. No interviews please. Thank you.”

Back in 2019, Tongue was the No. 196 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 9 athlete in the nation, and the No. 12 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Makiya Tongue is the son of former NFL safety Reggie Tongue, who attended Oregon State before enjoying a 10-year NFL career.

Tongue projected as an NFL-caliber receiver as a high school prospect in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds he has the size he needs to play at the next level.

His tenure at Georgia may not have gone the way he wanted it, but Makiya Tongue shouldn’t be without a team for long.