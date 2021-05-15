Former Alabama 4-Star Reportedly Transferring To Rival Program

Just over a week after Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Brandon Turnage entered the transfer portal, he found a new home. And it’s at a school the Tide know very well.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Turnage announced that he is committing to the University of Georgia. “Tunnel Vision. #godawgs.” Turnage entered the transfer portal last Wednesday.

In two seasons at Alabama, Turnage appeared in just three games and made one pass defense against Ole Miss. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

Turnage is the eighth Alabama player to depart via the transfer portal this year. But he’s only the second of the departures to join a rival SEC program (though it’s debatable if Vanderbilt counts as a rival).

It remains to be seen if Turnage will get immediate eligibility for making the move to Georgia.

As a four-star prospect in 2019, Brandon Turnage was the No. 102 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 11 cornerback in the country, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Mississippi.

But despite growing up in Oxford, he picked the Crimson Tide over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Unfortunately, playing time became hard to come by. And even with several Alabama defensive backs departing this past year, Turnage must not have seen a place for him in Nick Saban’s lineup.

Now he’s off to one of the dominant powers of the SEC East. Will Brandon Turnage make his mark in Athens?