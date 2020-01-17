Former Browns OC Reportedly Joins SEC Coaching Staff

Todd Monken has spent the last 30 years coaching football at the college and NFL levels. In that time he’s worked with some of the best programs and coaches in the country. But after four years as an NFL assistant, it looks like Monken wants to give college another try.

According to UGASports.com, Monken is set to join the coaching staff under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Monken is coming off a brief stint as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to that, Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018.

Monken’s role with the Bulldogs is unknown at this point. However, his extensive experience developing quarterbacks and wide receivers certainly indicates he’ll be on the offensive side of the ball.

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken to join Kirby Smart's staff at #UGA https://t.co/K4K2vz0jn1 pic.twitter.com/oaCgH3N2i0 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 17, 2020

Monken’s last college job was as head coach of Southern Miss from 2013 to 2015. He took over a team that went 0-12 the year before he arrived, and had spurned a massive turnaround at the program.

After winning just four games in his first two years at Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles won nine games in 2015, clinching a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game and earning a spot in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Will Todd Monken be a good addition to the Bulldogs’ coaching staff?