Former Georgia 4-Star WR Announces Transfer To SEC Program

Earlier this week, Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, the redshirt freshman announced where he’ll resume his college football career.

It turns out Robinson will stay in the SEC. He announced on his Twitter account that he’s transferring to Mississippi State.

Robinson posted a picture of himself in a Mississippi State uniform on social media with the caption “let’s do it.”

Although this spells the end of Robinson’s time at Georgia, he made it very clear that he has nothing but love for the university.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and the awesome fans at UGA for making my time as a Dawg very special,” Robinson wrote on Twitter. “In the last 2 years I’ve made brothers for life and that will never change.”

Next season, Georgia and Mississippi State will meet on Nov. 12 in Starkville. It’ll be interesting to see how Robinson performs against his former team.

Robinson, a former four-star recruit from the 2020 class, finished this past season with just two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps we’ll see Robinson’s numbers improve now that he’s at Mississippi State.