Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home.

Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs in the Bulldogs' 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Singletary appeared in three games as a freshman, including Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

He did not record any stats.

Singletary was the No. 5 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state of Florida in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He also finished as the No. 27 overall recruit in the country in his class.

Singletary held nearly 30 scholarship offers coming out of high school, and was at onetime committed to Ohio State before he eventually chose Georgia. He should have no problem attracting schools in the transfer portal.