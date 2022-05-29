Former Georgia Football Player Joins The Coaching Staff

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia football will be welcoming back a former player to Kirby Smart's coaching staff for this season.

On Sunday, former Bulldogs defensive back Sheldon Dawson revealed that he will be returning to his alma mater as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach.

"Excited to accept the role as defensive quality control-assistant defensive backs coach back HOME at the University of Georgia," Dawson tweeted.

Dawson spent the last two seasons coaching cornerbacks at UT-Martin.

A Memphis native, Dawson was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2012 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He played three seasons at Georgia, finishing with 28 career tackles. Dawson then transferred to UT Martin, where he competed during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Dawson coached for three years at the high school level before making the jump to the collegiate ranks in 2019.