It’s been a rough week for Bills QB Jake Fromm. The former Georgia quarterback’s old text message which displayed the phrase “elite white people,” surfaced a few days ago. Several of Fromm’s former teammates haven’t been shy to call him out for his old text message.

Fromm had a brilliant career at Georgia. He quickly became a beloved fan-favorite and led the Bulldogs to the National Championship in 2018. But Fromm may have never gotten the chance to start for the Bulldogs had Jacob Eason not suffered an injury in 2017.

Eason quickly became Georgia’s quarterback phenom in 2016, throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 signal-caller entered the 2017 season as one of the bright, young stars in college football. But Eason’s early-season injury opened the door for Fromm, who assumed the starting quarterback position and never looked back.

There’s really no argument as to why Eason should’ve retaken the starting gig considering what Fromm was able to do as the starter. But former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy still thinks Kirby Smart should’ve given the starting gig back over to Eason, as evident by his latest tweet:

I was always team Eason no cap — DB17 (@DavinBellamy17) June 6, 2020

It’s hard to believe Fromm’s former teammates still wish Eason was renamed the starter. Fromm led Georgia to one of its best seasons in program history back in 2018. Not to mention, the Bulldogs’ defense is the one to blame for their 2018 National Championship loss.

Bellamy’s feelings towards Fromm most likely has to do more with Fromm’s old “elite white people” text message than his on-field play.

It doesn’t matter much now, though. Fromm is off to the NFL where he’ll suit up for the Buffalo Bills this upcoming season.