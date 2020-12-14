Former Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis began the 2020 season as an SEC starting quarterback. Months later, he’s heading to the AAC.

Mathis announced his transfer destination Monday afternoon. The former Georgia quarterback and four-star recruit is heading to the AAC to join the Temple Owls, per his announcement on Twitter.

“I have always had tremendous belief in who I can be as a player,” Mathis wrote. “The work begins now and I’m happy to announce that I’ll be transferring to Temple University.”

Mathis also dedicated a portion of his transfer announcement to Kirby Smart and Georgia. He’s clearly grateful for the time he spent in Athens, despite how the situation panned out.

“I want to thank Coach Smart, his staff, The University of Georgia for the opportunity,” Mathis continued. “The things I’ve been through, the relationships I made at UGA will forever be with me.”

D’Wan Mathis should be excellent for the Owls. He has experience playing for a prominent program in the SEC and plenty of talent to help Temple football.

Mathis began the 2020 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He struggled in big moments, though. Georgia eventually benched Mathis for Stetson Bennett.

Now, USC transfer JT Daniels handles the quarterback duties. He’s quickly become a fan favorite. Daniels looks like the star Georgia was expecting him to be. The Bulldogs will be a legitimate national championship contender with Daniels under center.

As for Mathis, he’s heading to the AAC where he’ll try and help Temple in coming years.