Is a quarterback competition brewing within the Georgia football program? Former Bulldogs star Aaron Murray thinks there should be.

JT Daniels, the USC transfer, has been a solid quarterback this season, but the injury bug has lingered. That’s opened the door for Stetson Bennett to get plenty of playing time in Daniels’ absence.

Bennett won’t wow you with his numbers, but he’s more than capable of running the Georgia offense. And some think he’s a better culture fit for what Kirby Smart‘s trying to accomplish.

Murray thinks it’s a no-brainer: Georgia should stick with Bennett, even after Daniels returns from injury.

“I’m sticking with Stetson, in my opinion,” Murray said on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on WJOX, via SI.com. “I think there is more to being a quarterback than just throwing a football. It’s can you make the guys around you play better? Can you give the 10 guys around you on offense — and also the defense — confidence? Right now, in that locker room, talking to people, there is more confidence and a belief in Stetson than JT. Is JT a better quarterback? Yes, but Stetson makes everyone else around him better because of that confidence. I’m sticking with Stetson, especially if he goes out there and has another great game against Kentucky this weekend.”

Stetson Bennett is without a doubt the safer pick at quarterback for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. But Georgia football’s ceiling is limited with the backup under center.