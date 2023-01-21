Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season.

Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas.

"New home, same mission," Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell, a former four-star recruit, has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

In his first season at Georgia, Mitchell had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell's second season at Georgia wasn't as productive due to an ankle injury. He ultimately finished the year with nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

The hope for Mitchell is that a change of scenery will help him reach his full potential. If he can stay healthy, he should have plenty of opportunities to make plays in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

As for Georgia, its receiving corps should be just fine this fall. Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers will be back for another season.