Former Georgia WR Josh Moran Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia receiver Joshua Moran was an inspiration to many during his time with the Bulldogs. Now, with his collegiate career winding down, Moran has chosen a new program to play for this upcoming season.

Moran joined Georgia as a walk-on back in 2016 despite receiving plenty of scholarship offers from other programs. The former three-star recruit fulfilled his dream of playing for the Bulldogs, despite never playing an actual down. He was a solid member of Georgia’s scout team during the four years he spent with the program.

Moran now has one year of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt year taken in 2016. Instead of remaining with Georgia and playing for the scout team, the former three-star recruit has chosen to transfer.

The former Georgia receiver announced on Tuesday that he’s heading to New Mexico State. Moran has one year of eligibility remaining. This will be his last shot to prove what he’s worth as he should get plenty of playing time for the Aggies.

“Thank you Jesus for these past 4 years at Georgia which have been nothing short of amazing,” Moran wrote on Twitter. “Yes, the SEC Championship, Rose Bowl win, and National Championship runs were unbelievable, but looking back nothing compares to the lifelong brothers I now have leaving this place.”

Moran’s commitment announcement can be found below:

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” Blessed to say I’m committed to New Mexico State. #Aggie up pic.twitter.com/G8msaSiHxM — Joshua moran (@Josh_moran17) May 26, 2020

Moran’s journey at New Mexico State will be exciting to witness.