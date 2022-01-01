Former NFL Star Greg Olsen Has Immense Praise For 1 Georgia Player

There are a plethora of playmakers on Georgia’s roster who had great performances on Friday night against Michigan, but there was one player in particular who stood out to former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

On Friday night, Olsen had some high praise for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The star freshman had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Orange Bowl.

Olsen believes Bowers is so talented that he’d be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Of course, Bowers isn’t eligible since he’s only in his first year at Georgia.

“Brock Bowers is the best young TE I’ve seen in a LONG time. He’s a 1st round pick if he could come out as a TRUE FRESHMAN! #special,” Olsen tweeted.

The fact that Olsen, a former All-Pro tight end, is praising Bowers speaks volumes about the type of player he could be.

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Bowers has 52 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he stays healthy, he could develop into the next big thing at tight end.

Bowers will be back in action on Jan. 10 when Georgia faces Alabama in the national championship game.