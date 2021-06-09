Report: 5-Star Freshman QB Already Has Endorsement Lined Up

Student-athletes in Georgia aren’t wasting time when it comes to profiting from the upcoming name, image and likeness bill.

Earlier today, Eric Jackson of the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that five student-athletes from the Georgia Bulldogs are set to land endorsement deals from an apparel brand called Onward Reserve. One of those five student-athletes is five-star freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Vandagriff will most likely spend the 2021 season as the backup quarterback to JT Daniels. However, Vandagriff has so much potential that it makes sense for Onward Reserve to get ahead of the curve and sign him early.

The other Bulldogs receiving endorsement deals on July 1 are baseball player Connor Tate, track and field star Matthew Boling, golfer Trent Phillips and placekicker Jack Podlesney.

TJ Callaway, a Georgia alum and Bulldogs superfan, spoke to the Atlanta Business Chronicle about this upcoming deal. He seems thrilled that student-athletes will endorse his products at Onward Reserve, calling the future move a “no-brainer.”

And so it begins. Popular apparel brand Onward Reserve poised to be first Georgia company to pay #UGA athletes. My latest piece for @AtlBizChron: https://t.co/8BAOW0WmXb — Eric Jackson (@epjackson) June 9, 2021

Onward Reserve is set to be the first Georgia-based business to land endorsement deals with student-athletes. That’s a significant milestone for both the business and the players.

As long as there’s no hiccups moving forward, other businesses will want to get in on the action and have student-athletes promoting their brand.

Once the NIL law passes, Georgia fans will most likely learn about other endorsement deals that are currently being kept under the rug.