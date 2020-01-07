Georgia 4-Star Sophomore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Less than a week after winning the 2020 Sugar Bowl, Georgia is losing a sophomore safety to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Otis Reese, a 4-star safety, has reportedly entered his name in the portal, seeking a new opportunity.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound DB played in each of the Bulldogs’ 14 games this season, racking up just three total tackles. Reese was primarily used on special teams and played in the secondary late in blowout games.

After seeing less playing time in 2019 compared to 2018, Reese is clearly wanting a fresh opportunity elsewhere. The writing was on the wall here.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported the news:

Source: Georgia defensive back Otis Reese has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. Was rated as the 87th-best overall player in the 2018 recruiting class within the 247 Composite rankings. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2020

Reese came to Georgia as apart of the 2018 class and was one of Kirby Smart’s highest rated players. The 4-star safety was the No. 87 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in his recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

He was expected to be an immediate impact player for the Dawgs during his freshman season. But he saw minimal playing time in 2018 and even less in 2019.

Reese will have three years of eligibility remaining, but will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA regulations. He’s expected to garner interest from several SEC programs – Reese’s home state is Georgia.

The safety’s frame and talent will be highly sought after over the next few weeks.