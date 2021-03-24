The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Georgia Announces Star WR George Pickens Suffered Torn ACL

George Pickens playing against Texas A&M.ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after pulling in a reception for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs received brutal news this Wednesday afternoon regarding star wideout George Pickens. It turns out he suffered a serious knee injury during a spring football practice earlier this week.

Multiple reports have emerged stating that Pickens suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Those reports were then confirmed by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who shared some information on the injury.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Smart told reporters.

It’s unclear if this injury will prevent Pickens from returning to the field in 2021, but it almost certainly guarantees that he’ll be out for at least the first few months of the season.

Pickens had a strong 2020 campaign, hauling in 36 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He’s by far the best receiver on the Bulldogs’ roster, so his absence will certainly impact their passing game.

Even though this is a tough pill to swallow this afternoon, Smart is confident that Pickens will bounce back from this ACL injury.

“George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

Pickens has already started his pre-operation rehabilitation program. He’ll eventually undergo surgery to repair the torn ligament. Once he’s out of surgery, Georgia should have timetable for his potential return.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.