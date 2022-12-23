Georgia Announces Honorary Captain For College Football Playoff Semifinal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for its semifinal matchup against Ohio State.

Bailey, who played for Georgia from 1996-1998, was an outstanding two-way player at the collegiate level. He was an All-American and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner.

Washington selected Bailey with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. After five seasons with the team, he was traded to the Broncos.

Over the course of his lengthy NFL career, Bailey made the Pro Bowl 12 times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, his first year of eligibility.

Bailey's presence at the Peach Bowl should give the Bulldogs a boost, albeit they probably won't need one in the first place.

Georgia will enter the College Football Playoff with a perfect 13-0 record.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. It'll be televised on ESPN.