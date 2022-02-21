The Spun

Georgia Assistant Coach Stepping Down: College Football World Reacts

Ole Miss football coach Matt Luke.OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Matt Luke of the Ole Miss Rebels watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Georgia will be on the prowl for a new offensive line coach going into the 2022 season.

Matt Luke will be stepping down from his position after being on Kirby Smart’s staff for two seasons, per 247Sports. 247Sports is also reporting that he’s not expected to take another coaching position at this time.

Luke did an incredible job with the Bulldogs’ line as they helped contribute to having one of the premier offenses in the country. Georgia averaged close to 450 yards per game while only allowing 16 sacks in 15 games.

He was also an all-star recruiter on the staff and was able to land two five-star prospects and seven four-star prospects.

The college football world sees this as a big loss for Georgia as it looks to defend its national title.

Before Luke was with Georgia he spent eight years at Ole Miss. He was the head coach for three of those years (2017-19) and finished with a 15-21 record.

He will be the fourth coach that Smart will have to replace on his staff going into next season.

