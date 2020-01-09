Georgia Athletic Director Releases Statement On Cade Mays

The Mays family’s lawsuit against the University of Georgia is one of the more bizarre stories of the college football season. Cade Mays, a former Georgia offensive lineman, entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Just hours later, it was revealed the Mays family is suing the University of Georgia. The reason behind the lawsuit? Kevin, Cade’s father, suffered a partially amputated finger during a visit to Georgia with his son last year. Kevin is now seeking $3 million from the university as a result.

It’s unclear if Cade’s transfer is related to Kevin’s lawsuit. But it’s an absolutely bizarre series of events.

Tom Mars, the family’s attorney handling Kevin’s lawsuit, has kept quiet regarding the whole ordeal. The lawsuit was never meant to go public. Now, Mars is blaming Georgia for leaking the information to the media.

Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity released a statement Thursday morning shutting down Mars’ claim and reaffirming his support to Cade and the Mays family.

“Unlike Mr. Mars, we will not engage in a public discussion of student eligibility matter, other than to wish the bets for Cade and his family,” McGarity said in a written statement, via Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com. “Although the Mays lawsuit is a public document available on the internet, no one at UGA was authorized to discuss it, we’re not aware of anyone who did so, and the reporter who broke the story of the lawsuit has stated that he was not notified by anyone at UGA.”

Statement from Georgia AD Greg McGarity on Cade Mays: pic.twitter.com/84pjFn9X3O — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 9, 2020

In a story like this, it’s unclear how this will come to an end. Cade is now heading to Tennessee. But it looks like Kevin’s relations to the University of Georgia have yet to be severed.