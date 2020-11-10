Georgia Announces Update On WR Who Suffered Gruesome Injury

Georgia football fans got some good news on Monday about wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Head coach Kirby Smart said that the freshman wideout will miss the remainder of the season but successfully underwent surgery on Monday.

The young receiver suffered a brutal injury in Saturday’s game against Florida. After running a route over the middle, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught a pass and turned for the endzone but was upended by a Gators defender. Unfortunately, the contact dislocated his ankle and he was carted off the field. Bizarrely enough, he scored on the play in one of the brightest moments of his young career.

Smart re-affirmed that the former four-star recruit is on his way to a full recovery.

“I will say that Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) had a fractured dislocation ankle, a dislocated ankle and they repaired that this morning with surgery,” Smart said. “He’s out for the remainder of the season. They expect a full recovery similar to what James Cook had at one time. Riley Ridley had it at one time. Both of those guys recovered fully. He’s been in great spirits. What a great kid and a great family, but he had his surgery done today.”

Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has surgery, full recovery expected https://t.co/0xPScGO79r via @247sports — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) November 9, 2020

In his first four collegiate games, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Smart will be without the talented youngster for the remainder of the season. And the Bulldogs could certainly use some offensive help.

Georgia fell to No. 8 Florida on Saturday, 44-28. The Bulldogs scored just 14 points in the final three quarters as quarterbacks Stetson Bennett IV and D’Wan Mathis looked shaky at best. With the dismal play, fans around the country started to critcize Smart for letting Justin Fields leave for Ohio State in 2019.

Now at 4-2, the Bulldogs will need to win out to have any shot at a deeper postseason run.

No. 12 Georgia plays again next Saturday against Missouri.