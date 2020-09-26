New season, new quarterback, same offensive problems for Georgia football. The post-Jake Fromm era is off to a horrendous start on Saturday.

The Bulldogs find themselves trailing the Arkansas Razorbacks 7-5 at halftime. A reminder: Arkansas was by far the worst team within the SEC last season, going 0-8 in conference play and 2-10 overall. Yes, a new coaching staff is in place. But the halftime score more accurately reflects Georgia’s horrendous quarterback play than Arkansas’ overall play.

D’Wan Mathis started the game for the Bulldogs, but didn’t last long. The Georgia starter completed just six of 14 passes for 37 yards with an interception. He also had five carries for just eight yards. Mathis was eventually replaced by Stetson Bennett – who entered fall camp as as the fourth-string quarterback.

Bennett’s been better than Mathis. The backup’s completed nine of 14 passes for 92 yards. But it’s safe to say he isn’t a long-term option.

Georgia football insider Seth Emerson perfectly summed up Georgia’s current quarterback situation. Take a look below.

Georgia came into the 2020 season with one of the best quarterback units – at least on paper – in all of college football. But Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season while USC transfer J.T. Daniels is still awaiting medical clearance after suffering a torn ACL a year ago with the Trojans.

Once Daniels is cleared to return, he’ll be Georgia’s starting quarterback. But for now, the Bulldogs are forced to play either Mathis or Bennett.

Georgia is in major danger of getting upset by the worst team in the SEC on Saturday. Check out the second half of Georgia-Arkansas on SEC Network.