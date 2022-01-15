Georgia DB Announces Transfer To SEC Rival

Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber is taking his talents down south.

Kimber announced via his Twitter that he will be transferring to Florida after winning a national championship with its arch-rival this past Monday.

“This has been a difficult last few days which is why I took some time to pray and reflect before making this post,” Kimber said. “The last two years at UGA have been great. The hard work, sweat, and tears that lead to bringing the National Championship back to Athens is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To my coaches and staff, you all have been important in my development and growth over these last two years. My brothers My DAWGS man you guys are the reason this decision was so hard. I love y’all boys 4L. Keep grinding see you at the top.”

“Dawg Nation I appreciate you accepting me as a part of the DAWG family and I’m happy that the Natty has been returned to Athens. Congratulations you definitely deserve it. Now as I move on to my next destination it’s time to go to work. The mission is clear and the time is now let’s get it.”

Kimber was a redshirt freshman this season and finished with just one tackle after being banged up with a shoulder injury.

It’s likely that he wants more playing time next season after also not getting a lot of playing time in 2020. He enters Gainesville with three years left of eligibility.

Kimber was part of the 2020 recruiting class and was the No. 13 player in his home state (Texas). He was also the ninth-best cornerback recruit in the nation and the No. 105 player nationally, per 247Sports Composite.