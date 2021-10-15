Georgia DB Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Georgia football suffered a blow to its secondary this week when West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith reportedly suffered a torn ACL.

Smith, who missed the first five games of the season due to a preseason foot injury, made his debut last weekend against Auburn. He appeared on special teams and briefly on defense.

The junior tore his ACL in practice this week, per On3’s Palmer Thombs.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 #UGA DB Tykee Smith tears ACL, out for season Story on @DawgsHQhttps://t.co/QBm7nrWyk1 — Palmer Thombs (@palmerthombs) October 15, 2021

Smith arrived at Georgia expected to compete for a major role. In 2020, he recorded 61 tackles (eight for loss) and two interceptions in 10 games for West Virginia, earning second-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.

As a freshman in 2019, he played in all 12 games, starting eight. Smith made 53 tackles, intercepted a pair of passes, and recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

“He knows the defense, he’s very bright, he’s intelligent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Smith on Tuesday, before he injured his knee. “I don’t know that he’s 100 percent. He’s been out there practicing and competing, but it’s just tough when you come back from that injury.”